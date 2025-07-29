Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,048 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $548,342.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,987.08. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,020,826 shares of company stock worth $256,545,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.