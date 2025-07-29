Patten & Patten Inc. TN Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

