2,611 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

