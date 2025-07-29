Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

