47,693 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

TSLA stock opened at $325.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,119 shares of company stock valued at $247,324,149 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

