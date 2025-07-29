Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,390,000 after purchasing an additional 537,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,565 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.31.

American Tower Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $224.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.