QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 38,135 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.7% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.