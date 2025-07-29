SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Marshall Investment Management LLC

Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3,796.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.4% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $219.04 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

