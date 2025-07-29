Marshall Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Marshall Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,812.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

