XTX Topco Ltd Buys 49,694 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 228.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

