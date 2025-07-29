Marshall Investment Management LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $586.50. The firm has a market cap of $711.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

