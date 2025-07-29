XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.