Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in American Express by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 8,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 44.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

American Express Trading Down 0.3%

AXP opened at $310.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

