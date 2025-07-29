Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $28.55

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

PFE opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

