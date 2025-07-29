DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.9%

DTM stock opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 89.37%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

