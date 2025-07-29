High Ground Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

High Ground Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,068 shares during the period. Centene makes up 1.0% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Centene stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.