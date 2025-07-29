MB Levis & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

MB Levis & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.7% of MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $286.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.68. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $288.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

