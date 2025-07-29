Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,160,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $185.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average is $170.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,119 shares of company stock valued at $40,524,217 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

