Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $43,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,851,131.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,098.42. This trade represents a 55.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

