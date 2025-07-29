MB Levis & Associates LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

