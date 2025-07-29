Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

