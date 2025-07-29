Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,972,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,491,000 after purchasing an additional 629,822 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2%

Chubb stock opened at $265.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.14.

View Our Latest Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.