Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $566.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $570.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.