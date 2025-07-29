3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Reduced by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

