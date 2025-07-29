Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $63.87 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $63,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,354.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,471.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,212.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,579.78 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.29.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

