Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 88,957 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 639,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,957 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,166,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,288,000 after acquiring an additional 365,527 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,952,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202,599 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 138,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

