Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarendon Private LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $229.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

