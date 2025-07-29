Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,091 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 364,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 129,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $310,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.