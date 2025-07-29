SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,157 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.