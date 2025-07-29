Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,822 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $105,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,590,000 after purchasing an additional 595,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $336.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

