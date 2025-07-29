SLT Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SLT Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $126.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

