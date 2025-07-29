Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 324.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 631.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,294 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Shopify by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

Shares of SHOP opened at $126.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.05.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

