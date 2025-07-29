Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 41,300 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Trivest Advisors Ltd cut its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up 6.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $70,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $701.61 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $300.57 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.08. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.