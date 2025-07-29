FSA Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.6% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,206,000 after acquiring an additional 210,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

QQQ stock opened at $568.14 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $569.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.06 and a 200-day moving average of $509.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

