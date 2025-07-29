iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Reduced by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.7%

QUAL stock opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.67.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.