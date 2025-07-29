JSF Financial LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $100.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.