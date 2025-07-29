Hurley Capital LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $723.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $659.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $732.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

