GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.94 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.7%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

