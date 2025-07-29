FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,801,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

