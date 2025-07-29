S&CO Inc. Sells 8,253 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,698,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 487,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MDT opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

