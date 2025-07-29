ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DZ Bank lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $729.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $765.01 and its 200-day moving average is $727.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $945.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

