Brucke Financial Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after buying an additional 21,118,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,123,000 after acquiring an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,352,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,238,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.