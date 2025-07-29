Brucke Financial Inc. Buys 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekside Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 33,305 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 681,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,768,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 195,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

