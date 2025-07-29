Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Copart by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 998,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

