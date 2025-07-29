The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $20,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Kroger Stock Down 3.0%

KR stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

