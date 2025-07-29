U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,043 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,491,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after purchasing an additional 768,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $20,119,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

