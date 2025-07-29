Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,853,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,869,000 after buying an additional 939,679 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4,216.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,301,000 after buying an additional 901,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,003,000 after buying an additional 765,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $274.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.36 and a 200-day moving average of $263.03. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $193.25 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,400 shares of company stock worth $2,881,130 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

