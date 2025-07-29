Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,575 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,588,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

