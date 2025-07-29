Brio Consultants LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $798.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $757.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.44. The company has a market cap of $222.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $800.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

