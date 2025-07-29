Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,013,000. CocaCola makes up about 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:KO opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

